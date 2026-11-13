Evenflo Hit With $3.2M Verdict In Child Seat Alarm Patent Trial
By Adam Lidgett ( November 13, 2026, 9:10 PM EST) -- An Arkansas federal jury said that car seat maker Evenflo owes $3.2 million after finding that it was liable in an infringement suit over a pair of patents on car seat alarms that go off if a child is left in a hot car....
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