Texas AG Drops Suit Accusing NCAA Of Flouting Trans Rules
By Spencer Brewer ( November 13, 2026, 10:38 PM EST) -- Outgoing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton dropped a lawsuit claiming the NCAA's policy for transgender athletes does not comport with an executive order signed by President Donald Trump designed to keep athletes from participating in sports other than those designated for their sex assigned at birth....
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