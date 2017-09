Pa. High Court Reviews $1.5M Barrack Rodos Fee-Sharing Suit

Law360, Philadelphia (September 12, 2017, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Members of Pennsylvania’s highest court questioned Tuesday whether Barrack Rodos & Bacine should be able to rely on state legal ethics rules to avoid claims from a non-attorney consultant who says the firm owes him $1.5 million in fees after reneging on a profit-sharing agreement.



Two lower courts have sided with the firm in finding that the oral contract it struck with SCF Consulting LLC was unenforceable because it violated a provision of the state’s rules of professional conduct barring lawyers from sharing fees with non-lawyers....

