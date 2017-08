On 'Blurred Lines' And 'Stairway,' What Can Jurors Hear?

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Two closely watched copyright cases over the songs “Blurred Lines” and “Stairway to Heaven,” both set for rulings next year by the Ninth Circuit, are quietly linked by a common question: What music can jurors actually hear?



To be sure, the blockbuster Los Angeles jury trials over the two songs couldn’t have ended on more different notes — one with a March 2015 verdict that “Blurred Lines” had infringed an iconic Marvin Gaye song and the other with a June 2015 verdict that “Stairway” hadn’t infringed an...

