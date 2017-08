Miami Asks Court To Overturn Injunction In Airbnb Feud

Law360, Miami (August 28, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The city of Miami appealed an order Friday that temporarily stopped it from enforcing its ban on short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods and targeting residents renting rooms and homes through Airbnb and other home-sharing platforms.



In a brief filed with the Third District Court of Appeal, the city objected to the temporary restraining order, in which it says the court misapplied the short-term rental restriction and improperly restrained the city from asking speakers at city meetings to state their names and addresses.



The city said Airbnb...

