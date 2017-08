Stroock Steers Complex Queens Waterfront Project

Law360, Minneapolis (August 17, 2017, 9:31 PM EDT) -- New York City’s recent selection of TF Cornerstone to build a massive mixed-use waterfront project in Queens came about in part thanks to the work of Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP, which helped its longtime client navigate a complex set of late-stage steps — and ultimately win the right to build there.



After putting in one of many bids to develop what is now set to be a 1.5-million-square-foot project in the borough’s Long Island City neighborhood, TF Cornerstone called on Stroock, a firm it...

To view the full article, register now.