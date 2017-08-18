Real Estate Rumors: Knotel, Cofe, Alexander Roepers

Law360, Minneapolis (August 18, 2017, 11:59 AM EDT) -- Office provider Knotel has inked a deal to lease 17,464 square feet of space on Park Avenue in New York, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday. The firm is taking floors six and nine at at 373 Park Ave. S., a 102,552-square-foot building in NoMad, and the company plans to move into one of the floors immediately and the other in 2018, according to the report. The lease is for 10 years, Commercial Observer said.



Cofe Properties has purchased a pair of Miami office and industrial buildings...

