Trump Pardons Ex-Ariz. Sheriff Joe Arpaio

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Friday issued a pardon for former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted of criminal contempt in July for violating a court order that called for a stop to detentions of individuals in Arizona based on their suspected immigration status.



Donald Trump issued the first pardon of his presidency to Joe Arpaio, who had faced charges that he allowed officers to violate a court order by profiling and ultimately detaining drivers based on their perceived ethnicity. Above, the pair at a...

To view the full article, register now.