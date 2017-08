Barnes & Thornburg Adds Transactional Pro As Partner In LA

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Barnes & Thornburg LLP has added the former head of the corporate and real estate department at Enenstein Ribakoff LaViña & Pham APC to its real estate practice in Los Angeles, bringing on an attorney with more than 25 years of experience in transactional law.



Salvador LaViña served three years as the transactional department chair at his previous firm, now known as Enenstein Pham & Glass APC, and joined Barnes & Thornburg as a partner on Aug. 7. He brings a practice that encompasses both complex...

