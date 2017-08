Think Finance Owes $4M On Refinance Deal, Firm Claims

Law360, Los Angeles (August 17, 2017, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A boutique investment bank and advisory firm is seeking more than $4 million from Think Finance Inc., a loan servicer that often negotiates with Native American tribes, as part of a success fee for assisting in a credit facility refinancing, according to a suit filed in New York federal court.



Marlin & Associates Holding LLC said in a partially redacted complaint filed Tuesday that it’s owed more than $4 million from a 2016 arrangement with Think Finance to act as its financial and strategic advisor. The...

To view the full article, register now.