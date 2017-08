Judge Backs Injunction For Alleged $23M Scam Conspirators

Law360, New York (August 17, 2017, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction barring several alleged conspirators in a $23 million phony mortgage investment scheme from violating a receivership order against purported partners in the scheme, finding that the move was necessary to prevent further investor funds from being siphoned off.



U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant said Tuesday that the court-appointed receiver in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s suit against Thurman P. Bryant III and his company, Bryant United Capital Funding Inc., had made her case that Texas-based...

