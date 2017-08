Ex-CFPB, Capital One Attys Join Davis Wright's DC Office

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP has added two new partners in its Washington, D.C., office — an attorney who worked in-house for Capital One and at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and a former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau attorney who helped pursue a TJX Cos. data breach suit while working with the Massachusetts attorney general's office.



Robin Nunn and Jonathan Engel joined Davis Wright on Aug. 11 and Aug. 1, respectively. They will co-lead a new practice group focused on supervision, enforcement and litigation in the consumer financial...

