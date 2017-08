Former Stubbs Alderton Partners Launch Boutique IP Firm

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 1:43 PM EDT) -- A pair of former top intellectual property attorneys at Stubbs Alderton & Markiles LLP have branched off to form their own boutique firm in Beverly Hills, California, that will focus primarily on trademark and copyright issues for the entertainment, sports and fashion industries.



Tony Keats and Konrad Gatien announced the launch of their new firm, KeatsGatien LLP, on Aug. 16, ending a four-year stint together at Stubbs where they served as co-chairs of the branding and content development practice, according to a statement from the new...

