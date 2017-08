Mylan, Pfizer Escape Suit Over EpiPen Pricing

Law360, New York (August 17, 2017, 7:36 PM EDT) -- An EpiPen direct purchaser’s decision to drop a proposed class action, alleging pharmaceutical companies including Mylan Inc. and Pfizer Inc. stifled competition in an effort to drive up prices for their potentially lifesaving allergy treatment, was approved in a New Jersey federal court on Tuesday.



U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo granted wholesaler Cesar Castillo Inc.’s Aug. 9 request to voluntarily dismiss the suit against Mylan, Pfizer and its subsidiaries King Pharmaceuticals LLC and Meridian Medical Technologies Inc. without prejudice. Cesar Castillo didn’t provide an explanation...

