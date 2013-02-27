Judge Embraces 'Gilligan's Island' In Cruise Ship TM Row

By Dani Kass

Law360, New York (August 17, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Just sit right back and you'll hear a tale, a tale of a trademarked ship, that started with a dry-docked boat, and ended in a snit.

Channeling "Gilligan’s Island" may seem out of place for most judges, but U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews fully embraced the show and the overall seafaring theme when addressing summary judgment motions Wednesday from two cruise ship companies embattled in trademark infringement litigation. The show tells the tale of a motley crew of passengers on a ship called the Minnow,...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

American Cruise Lines Inc. v. HMS American Queen Steamboat Company LLC et al


Case Number

1:13-cv-00324

Court

Delaware

Nature of Suit

Trademark

Judge

Richard G. Andrews

Date Filed

February 27, 2013

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular