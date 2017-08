Parts Supplier Ducks Claims It Infringed Parking Meter IP

Law360, New York (August 17, 2017, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A Milwaukee-based electronic parts supplier on Wednesday ducked allegations in California federal court that it infringed the asserted claims of a patent covering a parking meter held by telecommunications equipment company IPS Group Inc.



U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo determined that while the claims for IPS Group’s U.S. Patent Number 7,854,310 include a description for a meter that details a “plurality of buttons” on its cover panel, the allegedly infringing meter owned by Duncan Solutions Inc. does not have such an array on its own...

To view the full article, register now.