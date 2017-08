Phone Billing Cos. Seek $38.5M In Damages For 'Cramming'

Law360, Houston (August 18, 2017, 6:16 PM EDT) -- BSG Clearing Solutions North America LLC has filed a lawsuit against 48 individuals and companies alleging they are “at the center of a vast scheme” that billed phone customers for unauthorized services and left BSG on the hook for $38.5 million in indemnity obligations.



BSG, along with fellow billing processing and management companies Enhanced Services Billing Inc. and ACI Billing Services Inc., told the court in Wednesday's filing that the third-party vendor defendants engaged in a cramming scheme, tacking charges onto consumers' phone bills for phone-based...

