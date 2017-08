Barbados Firm Looks To Revive Venezuela Tourism Arbitration

Law360, New York (August 17, 2017, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A Barbadian fiduciary services firm that claimed to have suffered more than $200 million in losses after its investments in the Venezuelan tourism and hospitality industries were expropriated is looking to have its claim against the country revived, according to a Wednesday notice.



A tribunal with the International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes had concluded in April that it could not consider the claim because Blue Bank International & Trust (Barbados) Ltd., which had initiated the arbitration in 2012, didn't own the investments in...

To view the full article, register now.