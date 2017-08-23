When Employer Rules Against Recording May Violate NLRA

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 10:51 AM EDT) -- The Second Circuit recently affirmed a decision by the National Labor Relations Board finding that an employer’s policy prohibiting employees from recording meetings or conversations without management approval violated Section 7 of the National Labor Relation Act. Section 7 of the NLRA guarantees employees the right “to engage in ... concerted activities for the purpose of collective bargaining or other mutual aid or protection.” 29 U.S.C. § 157. Section 8(a)(1) of the NLRA, in turn, makes it an “unfair labor practice for an employer ... to...

To view the full article, register now.