EPA Superfund Cleanup Order Paused Over CERCLA Violation

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 2:38 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island federal judge Thursday found the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency made decisions that violated the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act in developing a plan to mitigate health and environmental risks at a Superfund site, saying the remedial action can’t move forward until those decisions are addressed.



The dispute centers on the Centredale Manor Restoration Project Superfund site, where Emhart Industries Inc., a dissolved Black & Decker Co. subsidiary, allegedly handled certain chemicals that leaked into the environment. U.S. District Judge William E....

