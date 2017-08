Ill. Court Tosses Northwestern Hospital Med Mal Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (August 17, 2017, 9:10 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate panel on Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing Northwestern Memorial Hospital and a psychiatrist of negligently treating a patient in a way that purportedly caused his movement disorder, saying the patient’s expert witness testimony failed to properly allege the health care providers contributed to his preexisting injury.



In a unanimous ruling, a three-judge panel of the Appellate Court’s First Judicial District upheld a summary judgment ruling in favor of the hospital and Dr. Sandra Swantek in a suit brought by Michael...

