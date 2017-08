Judge Presses Play On Hulu's Licensing Suit Against TiVo

Law360, San Francisco (August 17, 2017, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said he wouldn’t dismiss Hulu LLC’s suit arguing it doesn't need to renew an expired licensing agreement for TiVo Corp.’s video searching technology, finding that a letter sent to Hulu about renewing its contract was enough to trigger subject-matter jurisdiction.



U.S. District Judge James Donato’s decision came down late Wednesday on the eve of a hearing on TiVo’s motion to dismiss, with a four-page order that said he could make his decision without oral argument. He said he wasn’t convinced by TiVo’s...

