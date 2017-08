Ex-Level Global Exec Says Salman Supports His Vacate Bid

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A former Level Global manager on Wednesday pressed a Georgia federal judge to vacate his conviction for trading on inside information from an executive of children’s clothing firm Carter’s Inc., saying the U.S. Supreme Court’s Salman ruling reinforces his position.



Megalli was sentenced to a year and a day in prison after admitting that he earned Level Global more than $3 million by trading on material nonpublic information about Carter’s. Prosecutors said a Carter’s executive named Richard Posey disclosed the tip to a former executive, Eric...

