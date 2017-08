Teeth Removal Suit Not Time-Barred, 11th Circ. Rules

Law360, Los Angeles (August 18, 2017, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday declined to dismiss a dental malpractice suit alleging three dentists negligently performed a patient’s tooth-extraction procedures which purportedly caused injuries, saying the suit isn’t time-barred because the parties previously agreed that the claims should not be dismissed on untimeliness grounds.



A three-judge Eleventh Circuit panel kept alive a suit filed by patient Kenneth E. Bullington accusing Drs. Jon F. Strength, David N. Strength and Michael C. Precise and Dixieland Dental of negligently removing teeth from his right jaw without accounting for...

