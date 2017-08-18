Liability Doesn't Have To Mean Punitive Damages Too

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 11:43 AM EDT) -- Late last month a Florida jury returned a verdict in the 40th Engle progeny case to go to trial against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. since the start of 2016.[1] And for the 29th time during that period, the jury assigned some percentage of fault to RJR. However, as has happened nearly one-third of the time in those 29 cases, the jury declined to impose punitive damages.



While under normal circumstances these statistics — 29 losses in 40 trials and 20 punitive damages findings — might appear...

To view the full article, register now.