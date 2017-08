NFL Opposes Extension For Institutionalized Class Members

Law360, New York (August 17, 2017, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The NFL on Thursday opposed a motion made by an attorney representing former football players in the concussion settlement class in Pennsylvania federal court asking for a yearlong extension for “institutionalized” ex-players to register for potential settlement benefits, arguing that the settlement already allows such late claims for “good cause.”



The league said the motion does not present a ripe issue as the attorney who filed the motion, Tim Howard of Howard & Associates, did not file it on behalf of any of his over 200...

