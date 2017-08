Fla. Woman Charged With Embezzling $2.6M From Cruise Biz

Law360, New York (August 17, 2017, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A finance employee of a Miami-based onboard retailer for cruise ships owned by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE was slapped with criminal charges in Florida federal court on Wednesday accusing her of a fraud scheme to steal more than $2.6 million from her company.



Carmen S. Rodriguez, 55, of Hialeah, Florida, made her initial courtroom appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Edwin G. Torres, where she was hit with two counts of wire fraud that each carry a maximum term of 20 years in prison for...

