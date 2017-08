Disability Rights Group Hits NJ McDonald's With ADA Suit

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 12:25 PM EDT) -- The Independence Project, a nonprofit disability rights advocacy group, and a wheelchair user sued McDonald's Corp. on Thursday in New Jersey federal court for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act and state law by erecting and maintaining architectural barriers at a New Jersey restaurant.



Named plaintiff Ronald Moore, who is quadriplegic and a member of the New Jersey-based Independence Project, said McDonald’s and restaurant #13328 operator Salrit and Prospect Enterprises Inc. violated the ADA’s Title III, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability in...

