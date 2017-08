Calif. Judge Publicly Censured Over Rude Comments

Law360, New York (August 17, 2017, 11:03 PM EDT) -- A California judge was publicly censured but will remain on the bench after the state’s Commission on Judicial Performance found Thursday that he engaged in judicial misconduct 29 times, including repeatedly commenting on the race or ethnicity of employees, attorneys and defendants in his court.



San Diego Superior Court Judge Gary G. Kreep told an African-American court employee not to complain that she didn’t win an office Halloween contest “due to racism” and gave interns and attorneys who appeared in his courtroom nicknames like Bun Head,...

