For-Profit Law School Prevails, But Students Can Amend Suit

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge on Thursday nixed six claims brought by a proposed class of students alleging a recently shuttered for-profit law school misled them about its accreditation status, but said the students can amend their three remaining claims.



The Charlotte School of Law, which shut down on Tuesday, was able to duck most of the claims against it, including breach of contract and unjust enrichment, with U.S. District Judge Graham C. Mullen ruling that the school hadn’t made a formal agreement with the students...

