3rd Circ. Denies Haitian Man Asylum Over His Sexuality

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday denied a Haitian native’s bid to seek relief under the Convention Against Torture on the ground that he failed to show he would likely face torture for being gay upon returning to his country and dismissed his claim for withholding of removal.



In an opinion penned by Circuit Judge Patty Shwartz, the three-judge panel upheld the determination by the Board of Immigration Appeals that an immigration judge correctly found that Ralph Abraham Jasmin failed to demonstrate that he was likely to...

