Augusta National Wins Bid To Halt Golf Memorabilia Auction

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 1:35 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Thursday told a golf memorabilia auctioneer to take items related to Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Golf Tournament out of an ongoing auction in the midst of a lawsuit by the club alleging the pieces are either stolen or counterfeit.



U.S. District Judge J. Randal Hall granted a preliminary injunction motion by Augusta National Inc., which accuses Green Jacket Auctions Inc. of selling counterfeit items including belt buckles that infringe the club’s trademarks or memorabilia allegedly stolen from Augusta...

To view the full article, register now.