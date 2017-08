US Real Estate Co. Says Venue Row Can't Wait On High Court

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 2:19 PM EDT) -- A U.S. real estate developer asked the Eleventh Circuit Thursday not to delay the appeals court's ruling upholding a lower court’s confirmation of an arbitration award against an Israeli developer, arguing that the move would unfairly prejudice it.



Georgia-based real estate developer OA Development Inc. said there was no reason for the circuit to hold off on issuing the mandate while Bamberger Rosenheim Ltd. — referred to as Profimex — petitions the U.S. Supreme Court for a writ of certiorari. The circuit's mandate is the formal...

