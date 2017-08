Contractor Asks DC Circ. Not To Revive $8.5M Award Fight

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 1:35 PM EDT) -- An Afghan builder on Thursday asked the D.C. Circuit to uphold an order enforcing the $8.5 million award it won against a U.S. engineering firm over a dispute involving a power plant tied to a U.S. foreign aid project, saying that the American company hasn’t offered any new arguments.



Symbion Power LLC appealed U.S. District Judge John D. Bates’ order in late May that confirmed and enforced the International Chamber of Commerce award, which was issued following a payment dispute stemming from the power plant project....

