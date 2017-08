Regulator To Fight ITV Over Pension Scheme With £90M Deficit

Law360, London (August 18, 2017, 2:22 PM BST) -- Britain's pensions regulator and ITV PLC are preparing for a legal battle over whether the watchdog can force the broadcaster to financially support a pension scheme that is running a deficit exceeding £90 million ($116 million), the parties said on Friday.



The Upper Tribunal will hear an application from ITV and others, due to begin on Jan 28, as they resist a so-called financial support direction from The Pensions Regulator, known as TPR, over the 2,800-member Box Clever Group pension scheme.



“We have fought at every...

