Ill. County Says Soda Tax No Longer Violates Food Stamp Law

Law360, Springfield (August 18, 2017, 1:19 PM EDT) -- Cook County’s new soda tax will no longer put Illinois at risk of losing $87 million in federal food stamp funding, the state said Friday after the county adjusted its regulatory language in order to avoid running afoul of federal law.



The U.S. Department of Agriculture had warned Illinois last week that it would withhold the funds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps, because the agency took issue with Cook County’s method of voiding the tax for SNAP participants.



“It was...

