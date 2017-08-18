Deals Rumor Mill: AT&T, Fiat Chrysler, Air Berlin

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT) -- AT&T Inc. is considering a sale of its Digital Life home security unit as the company looks to find ways to pay off debt following its blockbuster $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc., according to a report from Reuters on Friday. According to the report, AT&T is looking into other options as well for Digital Life, which was formed in 2013 and provides customers with sensors and cameras so they can monitor their homes and pets on their phones. Digital Life has as many as...

