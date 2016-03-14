11th Circ. Says Medicare Advantage Fight Not Ready For Court

By Daniel Wilson

Law360, Nashville (August 21, 2017, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Hospitals must exhaust their administrative remedies before suing to recover Medicare Advantage reimbursements allegedly improperly recouped by insurers managing Advantage plans, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Friday in a dispute between 11 hospitals and a UnitedHealthcare unit.

Tenet Healthsystem GB Inc. — the owner of the Atlanta Medical Center — and 10 other hospitals must exhaust all potential administrative remedies before suing Care Improvement Plus, for allegedly improper recoupment of Medicare Advantage payments, a three-judge panel ruled in a published decision.

“The sole issue on appeal is...
Case Information

Case Title

Tenet Healthsystem GB, Inc., et al v. Care Improvement Plus South Ce


Case Number

16-11176

Court

Appellate - 11th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4190 Other Contract Actions

Date Filed

March 14, 2016

