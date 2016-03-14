11th Circ. Says Medicare Advantage Fight Not Ready For Court
Tenet Healthsystem GB Inc. — the owner of the Atlanta Medical Center — and 10 other hospitals must exhaust all potential administrative remedies before suing Care Improvement Plus, for allegedly improper recoupment of Medicare Advantage payments, a three-judge panel ruled in a published decision.
“The sole issue on appeal is...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login