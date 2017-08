MIT Immigrant Janitor Was Wrongly Detained, ACLU Says

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union on Thursday told a Massachusetts federal court that the government could not justify detention of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology janitor under its statutory powers or on a constitutional basis, requesting his release from immigration officials' custody.



In an amicus brief, the ACLU asked the court to grant Francisco Rodriguez-Guardado’s petition for a writ of habeas corpus, reasoning that the legal authorities for detention cited by the government do not apply to his case. Furthermore, the group argued that his detention...

