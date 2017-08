Russian Triple Jumper Gets 4-Year Ban For Doping

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 3:28 PM EDT) -- The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Friday it was handing a Russian triple jump athlete a four-year ban for doping violations and that she would forfeit several titles and awards earned over the span of several years.



The international sports court sided with the International Association of Athletics Federation in its dispute with Anna Pyatykh, saying she violated IAAF rules by testing positive for a banned substance. She also violated an IAAF rule governing the use or attempted use of prohibited substances or methods, CAS...

