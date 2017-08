Honeywell Wants Ex-Exec's Bias Suit Moved To Federal Court

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Honeywell International Inc. wants a lawsuit alleging it fired a vice president because of her gender and in retaliation for her challenging bias in executive promotions to be moved from New Jersey state court to federal court, according to a notice filed Wednesday.



The defense contractor argued that because Natasha Chandler’s state law claims under the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination and the state’s Conscientious Employee Protection Act both arise from the same set of facts as her federal civil rights claim, the district court has...

