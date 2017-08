Westinghouse Liable For Project Shutdown Costs, Co. Says

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A subcontractor of bankrupt Westinghouse Electric Co. asked a New York bankruptcy court Thursday to ensure it will be paid the more than $2 million it says it will need to wind down its work at a canceled South Carolina nuclear power project.



Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. claims Westinghouse is rushing the court to retroactively reject its contracts in order to avoid its obligation to pay CB&I for ending construction on the two reactors at the stalled and over budget Virgil C. Summer Nuclear Station...

