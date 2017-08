CDI Hit With Suit Aiming To Block $157.5M Go-Private Deal

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 2:19 PM EDT) -- CDI Corp. is withholding crucial information about conflicts of interest and financial projections related to its $157.5 million all-cash deal to be taken private by AE Industrial Partners LLC, its investors are alleging in a proposed class action in Pennsylvania federal court.



The investors claim in the suit, filed Thursday, that the information technology and engineering company and its executives agreed to terms in the deal that prevent a better offer from being accepted. They also accuse the company and its board of filing an incomplete...

