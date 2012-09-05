Auto Bearings Supplier Ends Price-Fixing Claims For $3.2M

By Rachel Graf

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 3:19 PM EDT) -- A Japan-based automotive bearings supplier reached a $3.23 million agreement Thursday in Michigan federal court to settle claims in multidistrict litigation that it participated in a price-fixing scheme with manufacturers in the U.S., Japan and Germany.

The agreement would end allegations by indirect purchasers that Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. unlawfully colluded with other manufacturers to fix the prices of automotive devices including ball bearings, tapered roller bearings, roller bearings, mounted bearings, and parts and components for ball and roller bearings, causing the plaintiffs to pay artificially inflated prices....
Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Bearings - End-Payor Actions


Case Number

2:12-cv-00503

Court

Michigan Eastern

Nature of Suit

Anti-Trust

Judge

Marianne O. Battani

Date Filed

September 5, 2012

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

