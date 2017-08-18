What S&P, FTSE Actions Mean For Multiclass Share Structures
On July 31, S&P Dow Jones announced that companies with multiclass share structures will no longer be eligible to be added to the S&P 500, the S&P MidCap 400 or the S&P SmallCap 600. Existing companies included in these indices will not be affected by this change. Companies with multiple share classes or with classes having limited or no...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login