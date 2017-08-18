What S&P, FTSE Actions Mean For Multiclass Share Structures

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 12:31 PM EDT) -- The S&P Dow Jones and FTSE Russell indices recently took actions designed to exclude companies with multiclass share structures from several of the most prominent market indices.



On July 31, S&P Dow Jones announced that companies with multiclass share structures will no longer be eligible to be added to the S&P 500, the S&P MidCap 400 or the S&P SmallCap 600. Existing companies included in these indices will not be affected by this change. Companies with multiple share classes or with classes having limited or no...

To view the full article, register now.