What S&P, FTSE Actions Mean For Multiclass Share Structures

By Keith Townsend, Carrie Ratliff, Zachary Cochran and Zachary Davis August 18, 2017, 12:31 PM EDT

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 12:31 PM EDT) -- The S&P Dow Jones and FTSE Russell indices recently took actions designed to exclude companies with multiclass share structures from several of the most prominent market indices.

On July 31, S&P Dow Jones announced that companies with multiclass share structures will no longer be eligible to be added to the S&P 500, the S&P MidCap 400 or the S&P SmallCap 600. Existing companies included in these indices will not be affected by this change. Companies with multiple share classes or with classes having limited or no...
