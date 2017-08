2nd Circ. Denies Constitution’s $683M NY Pipeline Retry

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 4:29 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday denied Constitution Pipeline Co. LLC’s request to review a decision by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation that denied the company a water permit for a $683 million natural gas pipeline, saying the company hadn't provided the information the department requested.



U.S. Circuit Judge Amalya L. Kearse, writing for a unanimous panel, said the NYSDEC’s denial wasn’t arbitrary because the company, despite repeated requests for information about water crossings and engineering information, refused to provide the state agency with...

