Trump Should Use WTO To Push China On IP, Ex-Official Says

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Although the Trump administration has had harsh words for the World Trade Organization’s dispute system in the past, it should strongly consider using that mechanism to build a case against China’s tech sector intellectual property regime, former WTO Appellate Body Chairman James Bacchus told Law360.



President Donald Trump has moved to address China’s purported IP misdeeds under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, with an action specifically focused on a fleet of Chinese rules requiring U.S. companies to hand over sensitive trade secrets and...

