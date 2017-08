Intel Settles Patent Row That Future Link Valued At $10B

Law360, Los Angeles (August 18, 2017, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Intel Corp. settled claims from Future Link Systems LLC that it was owed $10 billion in damages for the infringement of 15 patents used in a variety of products including network architecture, cellphones and gaming platforms, according to a recent joint dismissal request in Delaware federal court.



Intel had claimed that if it owed anything at all, it was only $10 million in damages — one-thousandth of what FLS estimated. The suit was scheduled for a bellwether trial in September but was settled for an undisclosed...

