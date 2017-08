Relativity CEO Conned Him Out Of $2M, Investor Claims

Law360, Los Angeles (August 18, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A hedge fund investor sued Relativity Media CEO Ryan Kavanaugh in California court Thursday, claiming the studio founder went to “unscrupulous lengths” to get him to loan $2 million to the company just before it went bankrupt, using his prior $10 million investment as leverage.



Carey Metz alleges in his suit for fraud and breach of contract that Kavanaugh met with him in Santa Monica in early summer 2015 and said Relativity needed short-term capital to keep the movie studio afloat while it closed deals on...

To view the full article, register now.