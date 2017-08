Ex-Summit CEO Gets 8 Years For Investment Fraud Scheme

Law360, Los Angeles (August 18, 2017, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of Atlanta, Georgia-based Summit Wealth Management on Friday was sentenced to eight years in prison after previously pleading guilty to charges of conspiring to defraud investors of more than $24 million dollars.



Angelo Alleca, 47, of Buffalo, New York, and former fund administrator of Detroit Memorial Partners LLC Mark Morrow were accused of lying to investors who believed they were putting money into hedge funds and buying debt instruments when their funds were actually being used to pay off earlier investors, operation expenses...

